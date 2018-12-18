WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Eva Kotanidi | Athens | December 20

Singer and actress Eva Kotanidi performs French chansons and other romantic songs at the Numismatic Museum cafe on Thursday, December 20, with Pantelis Benetatos on the piano. The show starts at 9 p.m. and entrance is free with a one-drink minimum.

Numismatic Museum, 12 Panepistimiou, Syntagma, tel 210.361.0067

