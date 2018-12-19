Homemade bomb fails to blast open ATM
Burglars fled empty-handed when an attempt to use a homemade bomb to break into an ATM and cash deposit machine at a bank in Glyka Nera, northeastern Attica, failed on Wednesday.
The impact of the 3.15 a.m. blast caused damage to the facade of store where the ATM was located on Lavriou Avenue.
Police are investigating the blast, the latest in a string of similar incidents.