A 6-year-old boy who accidentally hung himself with a dog collar while playing at his home in Faliro, southern Athens, on Tuesday died on Wednesday while in a hospital intensive care unit.

The boy’s mother told Skai TV that he had climbed on a table which he had placed on his bed and put the collar, which he had hung from a hook on the ceiling, around his neck.

The boy was left hanging after the table gave way beneath him.