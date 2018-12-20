Netanyahu hosts dinner for Tsipras, Anastasiades ahead of trilateral summit

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife hosted a dinner on Wednesday night for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and their spouses at his official residence in Jerusalem, ahead of a trilateral summit which will start on Thursday.

The three countries will discuss developments affecting the Eastern Mediterranean, the Cyprus issue and cooperation in energy, research, cybersecurity, tourism, among others.

According to the schedule, the summit will begin with bilateral meetings between the leaders, followed by a meeting of all three.

The three countries will sign a series of bilateral and trilateral Memoranda of Understanding, which will be followed by a joint press conference.



