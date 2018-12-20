Turkish F16 jets step up Greek airspace incursions

File photo

A few hours after Turkish fighter jets flew over the small island of Kastelorizo in the eastern Mediterranean, a second pair was recorded over the islet of Oinousses, according to defense officials on Thursday.



The Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said two F-16 jets entered the Athens Flight Information Region without submitting flight plans at 10.43 a.m. and at 10.59 a.m., at an altitude of 25,000 feet.



The jets left Athens’s FIR at 11.00 a.m. All Turkish aircraft were intercepted in line with international rules of engagement.



Earlier in the day, two Turkish F-16 jets flew at just 4,000 feet over Kastelorizo, shortly after Defense Minister Panos Kammenos’ visit to a military outpost on the island.



Kammenos was touring the islets of Ro, Strongyli and Kastelorizo, accompanied by the Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff, Lieutenant General Alkiviadis Stefanis and Hellenic Navy Commander, Admiral Nikos Tsounis.