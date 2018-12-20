ATHEX: Benchmark sets course to new year-low

The stock slide in Athens continued for the fifth day in a row on thursday, although the benchmark had managed to contain its losses to less than 1 percent by the close. It remains to be seen whether the index will remain above the 600-point level until the end of the year or sink to new year-lows.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 613.50 points, shedding 0.89 percent from Wednesday’s 618.98 points. In the last five sessions it has dropped 5.4 percent in total. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.94 percent to 1,610.47 points.

The banks index shrank 2.72 percent, as Piraeus slumped 6.42 percent, Alpha sank 3.57 percent, National decreased 3.01 percent and Eurobank slipped 0.10 percent.

OPAP declined 3.07 percent and Aegean conceded 2.14 percent, while Sarantis jumped 6.84 percent and Lamda Development expanded 4.18 percent.

In total 34 stocks reported gains, 52 registered losses and 32 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 52 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 37.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.38 percent to close at 66.17 points.