2025 'not unrealistic' target for FYROM accession, but after name deal passes, says EU commissioner

The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) has “good chances” of catching up with negotiations for European Union membership once the name deal with Greece goes through, the bloc's commissioner for enlargement, Johannes Hahn, has said.

“In terms of reception conditions, Serbia and Montenegro are currently the furthest in terms of the number of chapters. But Macedonia also has good chances to catch up after the solution of the name dispute with Greece,” Hahn said in an interview with Germany's Handelsblatt published on Tuesday, adding that “2025 is an ambitious but not unrealistic target for EU membership of the first Western Balkan countries.”

“I do not want to mention dates,” Hahn said. He conceded, however, that “the year 2030 would be too far away for the candidate countries to motivate them to intensify their efforts.”

“It is also about the credibility of the EU,” Hahn added. “When our candidate countries deliver, we too must deliver!”