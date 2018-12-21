More than 33 kg of cannabis intercepted in northern Greece

Police near the Krystallopigi border crossing in Florina, northern Greece, have intercepted a vehicle carrying a large quantity of illegal drugs into Greece, it was announced on Friday.

According to the announcement, police were acting on a tipoff when they stopped the vehicle's 22-year-old driver. A search of the soft-top convertible he was driving revealed three large plastic-wrapped parcels of cannabis hidden away in the car's hood trunk.

The 22-year-old man, who has been arrested on drug trafficking charges, was carrying a total of 33.59 kilograms of the narcotic.