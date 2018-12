Intrakat has won the tender for the project to construct the second section of the Patra-Pyrgos national highway, concerning the part between Amaliada and Douneika.



The Athens-based company asked for 32.2 million euros and was selected as the preferred bidder after offering a discount of 45.5 percent, even though its bid was the third best in the tender.



The top offer, by Toxotis (a member of the Kalogritsas group), was rejected due to insufficient clarifications regarding its bid, while the second, by Rome-based GD Infrastrutture, was excluded because of serious legal problems.



It has therefore taken the tender process almost three years since it was announced in February 2016 to find a winning contractor for a section of just 8.9 kilometers.



Now the third section, between Amaliada and Kyllini, must be conceded before the contracts for all sections are signed and the project can receive the Parliament’s approval.