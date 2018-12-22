It has come to the attention of residents of the Greek capital that municipal police officers have recently embarked on an avid campaign to crack down on traffic violations, removing, in the process, an excessively large number of car license plates.



It is only natural for traffic and parking rules to be enforced when it comes to the congested center of the city. The problem is that very few of the capital’s kiosks sell the scratch-off tickets required for drivers to park their cars in the city center.



At the same time, it is also irrational to go from one extreme to the other – from extreme leniency when it comes to the enforcement of parking regulations to the strict enforcement of the law. Municipal authorities must take another look at this issue and try to strike a balance.