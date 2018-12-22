Over the past few years Greece has established close ties with the United States and Israel. These ties have gained even greater depth under the current leftist-led government.



However, the country needs to be cautious. These relations must not be advertised beyond a certain point. The fact is they are more effective when they remain “under the radar,” as it were.



Most importantly, officials in Athens need to be aware of what the reaction of our strategic partners will be if the bilateral tension with Turkey escalates further.



The way US President Donald Trump handled the issue of Syria shows how dangerously unpredictable decision-making has become in Washington. A more cautious approach would be more appropriate.