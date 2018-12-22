Athenians embrace Christmas spirit

The financial gloom has given way, albeit temporarily, to a festive atmosphere in the Greek capital, and city residents and visitors were treated on Saturday to a performance of Christmas music by the City of Athens Philharmonic orchestra in central Asomaton Square in the Thiseio district. The City of Athens, museums, cultural institutions and others are hosting a series of festive events and happenings across the capital – with options including ice skating, outdoor concerts and dance performances and special food offerings. [ANA-MPA]