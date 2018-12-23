Holargos defeated Aris by a single point in Thessaloniki.

Panathinaikos and Olympiakos have put some clear, blue water between themselves and the other teams in the Basket League, as the Greens defeated cup holder AEK and the Reds are now alone in second after defeating surprise package Peristeri.

A solid second half sufficed for Olympiakos to bounce back from 19 points down at home (19-38) and defeat high-flying Peristeri 92-69 on Sunday, though it had Janis Strelnieks coming off the court with a head injury. The Reds now have a 9-1 record while Peristeri has slumped to 8-2.

Panathinaikos extended its perfect record in the league to 9-0 seeing off neighbor AEK 111-79 at home on Sunday, for the first win of caretaking coach Giorgos Vovoras. This win was a much-needed boost for the Greens after a very turbulent week with two Euroleague defeats and the departure of coach Xavi Pascual. Greek media reported legendary NCAA coach Rick Pitino is likely to come to Athens over the Christmas week.

Holargos produced the most impressive win of the weekend, beating host Aris 59-58 to mar the Aris debut of coach Yiannis Kastritis, who was sacked by Kymi and has replaced Vangelis Angelou. Holargos won thanks to a Danny Agbelese basket three seconds from time, leaving Aris without a home win to date this season.

Promitheas Patras reached a 7-3 record as it saw off Lavrio 85-73 away on Saturday, and PAOK braved the strong resistance by host Panionios to win 73-69 at Nea Smyrni on Sunday.

New franchise Ifaistos Limnou has made it five out of five at home with its 81-74 home victory over Kymi, that is left alone at the foot of the table after the 74-63 win by Kolossos over Rethymno on Rhodes.