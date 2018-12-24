Police arrest two over drug possession and transfer

Officers of the Attica police's anti-narcotics squad on Monday arrested two men over possession and transfer of drugs, during an operation in the area of Haidari, western Attica, state-run news agency ANA-MPA said.

The two suspects, aged 19 and 21, were arrested inside a car, in which police found 34 kilos and 149.7 grams of unprocessed cannabis, packed in 31 packages.



The investigation showed the two men had picked up the drugs from an unspecified location in the regional unit of Thesprotia, in western Greece, the news agency said.



The suspects were led before a misdemeanor’s prosecutor in Athens.