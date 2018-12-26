Retired army officers see discrepancies in retroactive payments

Special wage grid pensioners claim the state is playing games with them, saying that not only have they they been shortchanged in terms of retroactive payments, but they have also seen differences in cases where the years of service and ranks are exactly the same.

There have even been cases where a retired lieutenant colonel has collected more than a retired major general. Instances have been recorded where retired military officers received retroactive payments for 47 months totaling 50 euros – i.e. just one euro per month.

They are now waiting for the official publication of their payment amounts before planning their reaction.