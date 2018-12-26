Water cuts in Athens neighborhoods

Several districts of the Greek capital were without water supply since Wednesday morning, Athens's public water company EYDAP announced on its website.

According to the company, areas of Filothei, Papagou, Kallithea, Iraklio, Voula, Aspropyrgos, Kolonos and Akademia Platonos were affected by the disruption.



Water services will be restored at around 3 p.m, the company said.