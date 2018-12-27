The Christmas holidays have always been a good opportunity for reflection, especially for those who take part in the country’s public life.

Let us hope that they will reflect on their responsibilities regarding both the present and the future of this country over the course of the holiday season.

Unfortunately, public discourse has deteriorated to a great degree, becoming desperately toxic while hatred abounds.

Now really is the time for everyone to just take a step back and have a good look at the big picture – especially given that we are also now entering a crucial election year.

Let’s just hope that our heartfelt wishes for a more responsible attitude are fulfilled by those whose actions can have an influence on our destiny.