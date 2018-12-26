Zaev says Prespes accord will boost FYROM’s dignity

Zoran Zaev, Prime Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), said on Wednesday the agreement his country signed with Greece to resolve the decades-old name dispute will strengthen the small Balkan country’s dignity.

Speaking in an interview with a local television station, Zaev said nobody is questioning his country’s identity or official language, which is “Macedonian.”



He also expressed confidence his government will secure the 80 votes needed to approve the Prespes accord in the third vote in Parliament in a debate on January 9.