Businessman reportedly kidnapped in Piraeus

A businessman was reportedly kidnapped in Piraeus on Thursday morning, Greek media reported.



According to initial reports, the victim was walking towards his car parked on Akti Themistokleous when four well-built men grabbed him, pushed him forcefully inside a black Volkswagen SUV and sped away, TV station Skai reported.



Skai also said the kidnappers wore clothes bearing the insignia of the police force’s elite EKAM counter-terrorism unit.



Police said nobody has asked for ransom yet but they believe the suspects will soon contact the businessman’s family.



The victim reportedly owns an importing company.