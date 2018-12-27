NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Businessman reportedly kidnapped in Piraeus

TAGS: Crime

A businessman was reportedly kidnapped in Piraeus on Thursday morning, Greek media reported.

According to initial reports, the victim was walking towards his car parked on Akti Themistokleous when four well-built men grabbed him, pushed him forcefully inside a black Volkswagen SUV and sped away, TV station Skai reported.

Skai also said the kidnappers wore clothes bearing the insignia of the police force’s elite EKAM counter-terrorism unit.

Police said nobody has asked for ransom yet but they believe the suspects will soon contact the businessman’s family.

The victim reportedly owns an importing company. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 