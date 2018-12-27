NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Suspicious package at SYRIZA offices cleared

Bomb disposal experts gave the all-clear on Thursday after being called in to examine a suspicious package at the ruling SYRIZA party's headquarters.

The package had been intercepted after being put through an X-ray machine at the party's downtown Athens offices on Koumoundourou Square.

Authorities responded to a call from the security officers immediately, as earlier in the day a makeshift explosive device had gone off outside a church in the central neighborhood of Kolonaki, injuring a police officer and the church's caretaker.

