Classical Gala | Athens | December 30

George Petrou conducts the Athens State Orchestra in a classical gala at the Athens Concert Hall on Sunday, December 30, with arias and duets from popular operas sung by soprano Vassia Alati and baritone Tassis Christoyannis, followed by Viennese waltzes and operettas by Strauss and Lehar. Tickets range from 16 to 60 euros and the show starts at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis
Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

