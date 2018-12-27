NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Top court upholds delay in lump-sum payments to retired officers

TAGS: Justice

Greece's top administrative court said on Thursday a legislative provision delaying by five years the payment of a lump sum to uniformed employees who retired early is constitutional.

The case concerns police officers who retired with 25 years of employment instead of the minimum 30-year period required by law.

They had argued in court that a 2014 provision issued by the then Citizen Protection minister is unconstitutional and violates international conventions and the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

A section of the Council of State ruled that the law was issued following an actuarial study and “serves the national interest” because it sought to prevent a mass rearly retirement of police officers who had completed 25 years of employment, therefore protecting the “viability and fiscal stability” of their social security fund.

