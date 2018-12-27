Human bones found near bus station in Nafpaktos

Human bones were found on Thursday afternoon at a dumping ground near the KTEL intercity bus terminal in the town of Nafpaktos, western Greece, a local news website reported.



Officers cordoned off the area and collected the bones which were then sent to a forensics expert in Patra. The website did not specify who made the discovery and alerted police.



Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and hope a DNA examination of the bones will shed light on the case.