Data protection agency submits final report under old law

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos was presented on Thursday with the annual report of the Hellenic Data Protection Authority (HDPA).

The report for 2017 was the last written up under European Union legislation on data protection introduced in 1995. New Europe-wide legislation known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into force in Greece in May this year.

HDPA head Constantine Menoudakos described 2017 as significant as it marked 20 years since the inception of the Hellenic Data Protection Authority and the final year of compliance with the 1995 legislation. He further noted that the HDPA is severely understaffed.

Pavlopolous highlighted the significance of Greece’s full compliance with international and European regulations.