Cavusoglu says Cyprus talks should focus on specific issues

Negotiations over Cyprus should concetrate on specific issues and not “waste time” with general talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reportedly said on Friday, speaking at a conference in Istanbul.



“It is waste of time to sit and negotiate just for the sake of conversation. It should be determined what will be negotiated, a calendar should also be determined and negotiation should be result oriented. We have no energy to lose,” he told the conference titled “The Importance of International Relations in Turkey.”

He said Cyprus is a national issue for Turkey and that his country is taking the "necessary steps" to reach an agreement, adding that resolving the problem "does not only depend on Turkey. There are guarantor countries and two sides on the island.”

[Kathimerini Cyprus]