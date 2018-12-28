Change concerning supplier-client lists
A number of self-employed professionals, enterprises and farmers will as of 2019 only have to submit their lists of suppliers and clients once a year, by March 31, compared to four times a year (every quarter) as has been the case up until today, a circular by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue stated on Friday.
The fine for not submitting the lists for an entire year will drop from 400 to 100 euros.