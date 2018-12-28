Police officers' lawyer complains over leak from Kostopoulos inquiry

The lawyer representing eight police officers accused of brutality during an incident that ended with the death of 33-year-old Zak Kostopoulos in downtown Athens on September 21 has sent an out-of-court complaint to the chief of the Greek Police (ELAS) over the leak on Friday of the decision reached in an internal inquiry into the issue.

In the complaint, lawyer Thanasis Plevris accuses Police Lieutenant General Aristeidis Andrikopoulos of violating his clients’ privacy and the burden of proof, after local media reported a disciplinary panel had recommended that four of the eight officers be dismissed and the others placed on leave with the possibility of dismissal.

The eight officers were charged after a video emerged showing them surrounding Kostopoulos as he lay bleeding on the ground after being beaten by a jewelry store owner and another man who thought the activist was trying to rob the business.



In the footage from the incident, at least one officer is seen kicking the prone 33-year-old and another stepping on his arm.