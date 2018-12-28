MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Free fun in southern Athens

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center is hosting a rich program of free-of-charge events over the holiday period, ranging from games, sports and activities for kids to concerts by renowned music acts for adults. The SNFCC on Athens’s southern coast is also organizing a New Year’s run that will start just after the stroke of midnight on December 31, covering 4 kilometers inside its grounds. The foundation has pledge to triple any cash donations made during the race to go toward poor families. [InTime News]

