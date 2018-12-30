Transport services to slow down over holiday period

Public transport services in Athens will be slowing down over the New Year’s holiday, operator OASA announced.

On January 1-3 and 6, buses and trolley buses will run at less frequent intervals, according to the Sunday schedule, while on December 31, they will start pulling off Athens’s streets by around 9 p.m.

The ISAP electric railway will run on a restricted weekend schedule through January 6 and on New Year’s Eve will operate its last services at 10 p.m.

The same measures will be in force for lines 1 and 2 of the metro, where December 31 service will start winding down at 10 p.m.

These changes will also affect trains to and from Athens airport. Service on the tram will also be less frequent through January 4, and will start wrapping up at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.