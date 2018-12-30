Bomb warning at Ant1 station was a hoax

Police say a search for a bomb at the premises of TV station Ant1 was fruitless.

A phone call at 7:55 p.m. had warned that a bomb would explode in 1 hour. The building was evacuated.

Police were skeptical from the start, since the delay given was unusually long for such cases. They nonetheless searched the building carefully, given the recent attack at the building housing Skai TV and radio stations, as well as Kathimerini.

In the end, the call proved to be a hoax.

