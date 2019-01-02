Mitsotakis to visit Bavaria for CSU session

Greece’s main opposition chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the German state of Bavaria on Thursday to address the special two-day session of Christian Social Union (CSU) parliamentary deputies in the town of Seeon.

Mitsotakis, whose New Democracy party is leading polls ahead of elections later this year, is expected to meet with German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who is also leader of CSU, the Bavarian sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats.

He is also expected to hold talks with CSU MEP Manfred Weber, who is also the conservative candidate for Commission president in the upcoming European election.

Mitsotakis’s trip to Bavaria will take place ahead of Merkel’s expected visit to Athens next week, amid international pressure on Greece to ratify the contentious name deal signed between Athens and Skopje in June.

