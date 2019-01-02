Canadian Brass | Athens | January 4

The Athens State Orchestra joins forces with Canadian Brass – an award-winning ensemble renowned for its genre-bending versatility and joyous performances – for a special show at the Athens Concert Hall, which also features the Rosarte children's choir. The program ranges from traditional Christmas tunes, Handel and Bach, to a mini-tribute to The Beatles and the European premier of Jeff Tyzik's “New York Cityscapes.” The performance is being held with the support of the Canadian Embassy. Doors open at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 14 to 50 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr