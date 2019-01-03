Greek consul general in Venezuela found dead in hotel room

Greece’s Consul General to Venezuela, Aggelos Haritos, was found dead in a hotel room in Caracas, Greek television channel Skai reported on Thursday.



According to a local journalist who posted the official police report on Twitter, Haritos reportedly suffered brain edema after a heart attack at around 1 a.m. local time on Thursday morning. His body was found in a room at Hotel Altamira Suites.



Based on initial information, the death of the 55-year-old diplomat is attributed to natural causes, however Venezuelan authorities are investigating all possibilities and have not yet ruled out other possibilities, the report adds.



Skai reported he was married with children.