Greek Consul in Venezuela found dead in hotel room

Greece’s Consul to Venezuela was found dead in a hotel room in Caracas, Greek television channel Skai reported on Thursday.

Based on initial information, the death of the 55-year-old diplomat is attributed to natural causes, however Venezuelan authorities are investigating all possibilities and have not yet ruled out other possibilities, the report adds.

The name of the diplomat has not been made public, but Skai reported he is married with children.

