Tertiary education in this country has suffered a succession of blows from the leftist-led administration.



The latest casualty of government policy is the International Hellenic University (IHU) in Thessaloniki. Instead of taking steps to upgrade the institution, the Education Ministry went in the opposite direction.



True to its policy of pushing standards down to the lowest common denominator, the ministry announced plans to partner the institution with three technical colleges in northern Greece.



The country’s universities suffer from a plethora of problems, but instead of trying to solve them, the government is undermining the institutions further in the name of electoral expediency.