N17 hitman’s stroll sparks controversy

Pictures of Dimitris Koufontinas, a convicted member of Greece’s most deadly guerrilla group, November 17, walking in the center of Athens during his six-day leave from prison under a parole board ruling have generated controversy.



Media reports said Koufodinas, who is serving several life terms for his role in the organization which was disbanded in 2002, was seen walking with a leading member of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group, also near places where November 17 staged some of its attacks.



In a message on social media late Thursday, the same Rouvikonas member posted an image of himself walking next to Koufodinas, saying, “these streets were made for us to walk on.”



N17 was responsible for the murders of 23 people, including politicians, businessmen, industrialists, publishers and foreign diplomats.

