Former foreign minister says N17 hitman is Rouvikonas's 'guide'

Former conservative foreign minister Dora Bakoyannis said on Monday that anarchist group Rouvikonas is guided by the shooter of the now defunct November 17 terror group, following the group's vandalism of the US embassy in Athens.



Early Monday morning, Rouvikonas members splashed paint at the side entrance of the US embassy in Athens.



Greek media reported that Dimitris Koufodinas, who was granted his fifth furlough over the holidays, was seen in downtown Athens with a leading member of the anti-establishment group.



“Koufodinas is walking around in the streets where he killed his victims, 'protected' by members of Rouvikonas. Today, when new members of the group are active at the American embassy, is there anyone who doubts who is their guide?” Bakoyiannis said in a Twtter post.



The Greek Foreign Ministry has condemned an attack.