Novartis suspect also investigated for possible money laundering

Corruption prosecutors in charge of the alleged bribery scandal involving Novartis have added money laundering in their charges against a former protected witness, who is also being investigated for passive bribery.



Academic and former Health Ministry advisor Nikos Maniadakis was barred from leaving the country on December 31 after authorities changed his status to that of a suspect in the long-running probe.



Two other protected witnesses claimed he had accepted 120,000 euros from Novartis as payment for influencing the government’s health policies.



At the same time, Maniadakis' lawyer has submitted requests for the prosecutors to drop the passive bribery charge and lift the travel ban.