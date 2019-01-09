Ersi Krouska & Angelos Skourtis | Athens | To February 9

In “The Visit,” Ersi Krouska and Angelos Skourtis have joined forces for a show created specifically for the Benaki Museum's space at the former Mentis passementerie factory. The artists transform threads, materials, dyes, machines and everything else in the factory, while there are also video projections of the plant's operation and a screening of “The Attire,” a film about the evzones of the Presidential Guard whose uniforms were made for many years with materials from Mentis. Opening hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and admission is free of charge. Wednesday's opening starts at 8 p.m.

Mentis Passementerie, 6 Polyfimou, Thiseio,

tel 210.347.8792, www.benaki.gr