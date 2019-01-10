ATHEX: Traders reap earnings, stemming five-day rise

The rising streak on the Greek bourse was interrupted on Thursday by profit-taking from investors, who led the benchmark and blue chips south after five sessions of growth, although mid- and small-caps enjoyed gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 633.20 points, shedding 0.79 percent to Wednesday’s 638.22 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.18 percent to 1,665.78 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.80 percent.

The banks’ index slipped 2.21 percent after four days of advance. Alpha dropped 2.40 percent, Eurobank conceded 2.26 percent, Piraeus gave up 2.23 percent and National shrank 1.67 percent.

Ellaktor stood out with a 8.94-percent jump, and Viohalco rose 1.53 percent. OPAP gaming company slid 2.44 percent, Coca-Cola HBC fell 1.95 percent and ADMIE Holdings decreased 1.53 percent.

In total 40 stocks boasted gains, 60 endured losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 47.9 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 53.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.18 percent to close at 65.13 points.