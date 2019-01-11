After Greek authorities collected on Thursday 12 suspicious envelopes sent to universities around the country, more letters were delivered Friday to six separate campuses.



Police was told universities in Ioannina, Rethymno, Patra, Corinth and Lamia received similar envelopes, as well as the private Mediterranean College in Thessaloniki.



None of those parcels has been opened and the fire department has already been called in to collect them, according to information.



On Thursday 11 universities received a total 12 envelopes. The targeted campuses were in Athens, the islands of Crete, Lesvos, Cephalonia and Corfu, the northwestern town of Arta, Sparta in the Peloponnese and the central city of Volos.



According to the results of a state lab examination, the powder was made of “irritants used in the production and improvement of adhesives and printing ink.”



The Civil Protection Agency also warned post offices and universities against opening any package deemed suspicious.



All the letters were reportedly sent from Kerala in southern India and were labeled with the words “Islamic content” written in English.



They arrived in Greece Thursday and on Wednesday. Each of the yellow envelopes also had a seal and four Indian stamps.



The investigation was initially undertaken by the police’s anti-terror department, while the envelopes were handled by an expert team of the fire department tasked with dealing with chemical and biological threats.



More than a dozen people – university and postal staff – received medical attention as a precaution but none, reportedly, suffered any health problems.