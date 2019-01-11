George Tsontakis | Athens | January 14

The Athens Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by Nikos Tsouchlos, pays tribute to American-born Greek composer George Tsontakis, who will travel from New York to the Greek capital for the show. The program comprises two Greek premieres – “Unforgettable,” a concerto for two violins, and “Clair de lune” for orchestra – as well as ballet music by Nikos Skalkottas and orchestrations by Tsontakis of two harpsichord sonatas by baroque composer Domenico Scarlatti. Apollon Grammatikopoulos and Panagiotis Tziotis are on violin. The performance starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission costs 10 and 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr