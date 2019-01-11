Tsipras congratulates FYROM counterpart on parliament vote

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has congratulated his counterpart Zoran Zaev of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on the outcome of a parliament vote on constitutional changes related to the name agreement with Greece, his press office said in a statement.



The deal clears the way for FYROM to join NATO and potentially the European Union.



All 81 lawmakers present voted in favor of the constitutional amendments. The remaining 29 opposition lawmakers abstained.



Athens and Skopje struck a deal in June under which FYROM will be renamed “Republic of North Macedonia. ”FYROM will start using the new name only after the Parliament in Athens also ratifies the agreement.