Matthew Nimetz statement on FYROM ratification of name deal

Matthew Nimetz, the United Nations Special Representative for the naming dispute between Greece and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, has released the following statement:

“I welcome the final steps taken by the Parliament of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia towards the implementation of the Prespa Agreement. I wish to congratulate the Parliament and the country’s citizens for this accomplishment and for the democratic manner, in which this important process was undertaken. This historic Agreement between two neighbors opens the door to a new relationship between them and to a firmer basis for peace and security in the Balkans. I look forward to completion of the process as outlined in the Agreement. As in the past, the United Nations remains committed to working with the two Parties in finally resolving the difference between them.”