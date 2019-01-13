Defense minister Kammenos resigns, cites FYROM name deal

Defense minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the junior partner in Greece's government coalition, has resigned, citing differences with prime minister Alexis Tsipras over the FYROM name deal.

Kammenos resigned following a Sunday morning meeting with Tsipras.

"The issue of Macedonia does not allow me not to sacrifice the office...I revoke my support for the government. The Independent Greeks are leaving the government," he told reporters after the meeting.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras thanked Kammenos for his "irreplacable and significant" contribution to the coalition government, and said that their partnership was frank and fruitful.

Tsipras will call for a motion of confidence in his government right away. He said that his aim is to stay in power until October 2019, when election will take place.

Tsipras said his governmnent has a lot of things to do, lots of reforms to implement. “I could have found ad hoc majorities for each issue, but...I do not play it safe,” he added.

A motion of confidence submitted by the government can, in theory, be passed with as few as 120 votes in the 300-member Parliament, if enough lawmakers abstain.