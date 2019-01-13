After the hype of the last few days, that brought into question the prospects of the present government continuing in power, as well as the ratification of the Prespes agreement by Athens, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his coalition partner Panos Kammenos, have in essense agreed to a mutually convenient path which will not threaten either.

Recapping what was announed today, but has been essentially a prearranged deal, the SYRIZA government will remain in power, since SYRIZA itself has 145 deputies, and can count on the positive votes of Citizens Security deputy Minister, Katerina Papacosta, To Potami deputy Spyros Danellis, as well as four Independent Greeks deputies, Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura, Agriculture Deputy Minister Vassilis Kokkalis, and deputies Thanassis Papachristopoulos and Costas Zouraris. They add up to 151. The final tally cound be 152, if Centrist Union MP Yannis Saridis, who recently voted in favor of the government's budget, opts for a positive vote too.

Only Panos Kammenos who is Defense Minister and his Deputy Minister Maria Kollia-Tsaroucha, will resign their government posts.

Hence, the math is there for the government to pass the confidence vote, which will take place next Thursday, and continue in power, with a renewed mandate, despite the criticism of the way this new parliamentary majority is being created.

At the same time, the agreement between the Greek PM and his outgoing coalition partner, indirectly but clearly makes almost certain the passage by the Greek Parliament of the Prespes Agreement.

Zoran Zaev, the Prime Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), called on Greek lawmakers to ratify the Prespes accord during a press conference on Saturday, a day after his country's Parliament approved the constitutional amendments required under the deal with Greece. It seems his call will be answered.

SYRIZA has 145 votes, and if one adds to those the positive votes of Ministers Papacosta and Kountoura, as well as those of To Potami deputies Theodorakis, Danellis, Lykoudis and Mavrotas, we end up again with a majority of 152. And here again, there might be one more, possibly Democratic Left chief Thanasis Theocharopoulos. In any case the government will stay on, to the relief of Greece's transtalantic partner ans allies who have intested so much in the passage opt Prespes Agreement.

A final footnote. The whole set up allows Mr. Kammenos, although not a Minister anymore - he will be replaced by Admiral Apostolakis - to remain leader of a parliamentary group since at least five deputies are required for that to happen. Hence, he will have a higher exposure to fight for the political survival of his party and his goal of entering Parliament again in the next national elections whenever they may take place.