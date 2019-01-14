Kammenos ejects Kountoura from ANEL's parliamentary group

Independent Greeks (ANEL) leader Panos Kammenos on Monday ejected Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura from his group of MPs in a post on Twitter, declaring that she "exchanged her vote and the Macedonia name for a ministerial seat."

Kammenos told a press conference on Sunday, after announcing his departure from the government, that he would expel any of his MPs that insist on retaining their ministerial posts.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for a vote of confidence in his government following Kammenos's resignation on Sunday.

In line with a proposal by Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis for two days of debate rather than three, the vote is expected to take place on Wednesday night.

