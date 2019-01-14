WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Jazz & More | Athens | January 15

The Athens Big Band will be accompanied by vocalist Mariza Rizou at the Olympia Theater in an evening of jazz standards and other crowd-pleasers on Tuesday, January 15. Rizou first appeared on the local live music scene in 2007 and released her first album, “Petao” (I'm Flying), in 2014. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission costs 6-20 euros. There are also 3-euro tickets for low-visibility seats.

