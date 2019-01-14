WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Hauschka | Athens | January 21

TAGS: Music

Renowned pianist and Oscar-nominated film composer Hauschka (Volker Bertelmann) will be performing at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center as part of the SNFCC's Cosmos concert series on Monday, January 21. The German composer, songwriter and experimental musician will present a retrospective of his work, including tracks from his latest album, “What If,” and from his soundtrack for “Lion” in 2016, among others. Admission to the concert, which start at 8.30 p.m., is free of charge, although pre-registration is required (on the SNFCC website from noon on Tuesday). The SNFCC provides a free shuttle-bus service from and to Syntagma Square and the Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,
tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org

