Inmate killed in Korydallos, investigation ordered

Justice Minister Michalis Kalogirou Monday ordered an investigation into the fatal stabbing earlier in the day of an inmate at Korydallos Prison in Athens.



The probe intends to determine whether criminal or disciplinary action should be taken against the administration or guards at the country’s biggest correctional facility, after an inmate identified as Arber Bako was killed while in a temporary holding cell.



Bako was in Korydallos after being transferred from Domokos Prison in central Greece for the trial into the murder of lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos in Athens in October 2017.



The Albanian national is also serving time over the attempted murder of another lawyer, Giorgos Antonopoulos, in 2014. No details regarding the stabbing were released.



Meanwhile, police Monday reported the arrest of two Albanian inmates who had escaped from Korydallos on New Year’s Eve. The two men were arrested in Nea Makri, eastern Attica.



The escapees had sought refuge in a house that had been burnt in the devastating wildfire that swept through eastern Attica last summer killing 100 people.